During a two-week period leading up to Christmas, Schnucks says its customers and the company donated $250,135 to the Salvation Army “Tree of Lights” campaign.
All monies raised during Schnucks “Round Up at the Register” stay in the market where they were donated, to support local programs and services, including helping to provide food, shelter, support for veterans, addictions treatment, and emergency disaster services.
The Salvation Army of greater St. Louis recognized Schnucks in 2022 with its “Doing the Most Good” award, for its commitment to serving the community and providing support to the Salvation Army.