Lewis and Clark Community College Nursing faculty and staff are planning a rummage sale to benefit one of their own. Jensen Harris is the son of Elyzabeth and Chris Harris, of Bethalto, and grandson of L&C Nursing Professor Tracy Colburn, of Brighton. He was born with major heart defects and has spent most of his 4 months in the hospital.
So, Jensen’s Little Heart Rummage Sale will be held this Saturday and Sunday in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery. Chris Harris, Jensen’s father, tells The Big Z how the rummage sale will work.
Anything left over after the sale will be donated to Goodwill. The sale will be from 9am-5pm Saturday, November 5, and from 9am-2pm Sunday, November 6. You can also donate to Jensen’s Little Heart at www.gofundme.com/f/jensens-little-heart For more information, call (618) 468-4401.