Baby Jensen Harris is recovering from extensive heart surgery that took place Oct. 14. He is pictured here with his mother, Elyzabeth, and his father, Chris. Submitted photo.

Lewis and Clark Community College Nursing faculty and staff are planning a rummage sale to benefit one of their own. Jensen Harris is the son of Elyzabeth and Chris Harris, of Bethalto, and grandson of L&C Nursing Professor Tracy Colburn, of Brighton. He was born with major heart defects and has spent most of his 4 months in the hospital.

So, Jensen’s Little Heart Rummage Sale will be held this Saturday and Sunday in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery. Chris Harris, Jensen’s father, tells The Big Z how the rummage sale will work.

Anything left over after the sale will be donated to Goodwill. The sale will be from 9am-5pm Saturday, November 5, and from 9am-2pm Sunday, November 6. You can also donate to Jensen’s Little Heart at www.gofundme.com/f/jensens-little-heart For more information, call (618) 468-4401.