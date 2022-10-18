As we continue to return to a more common way of life in the post-pandemic era, health professionals warn that the disease is still here, and others are waiting for an opportunity to infect you. One that has captured the attention of many is the RSV virus, which is a respiratory illness that can mimic the common cold but be more dangerous for people with compromised immune systems.
That includes infants and the elderly. Mara Bessine, an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) for OSF HealthCare, says kids in particular may be more prone to catch both RSV and COVID at the same time.
She says RSV is appearing earlier than normal because people aren’t wearing masks, they’re gathering in groups, and they aren’t as vigilant about washing hands. By returning to normal activities Bessine says it has led to increased exposure to viruses of all kinds, which includes RSV. People infected with RSV are usually contagious for three to eight days, but some can continue to be contagious for up to four weeks.