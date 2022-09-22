With the mural project wrapping up soon, the next step on the “Last 100 Miles of Route 66 in southwest Illinois” project is set to begin. Now comes the so-called construction phase, with some historical landmarks getting a facelift and some brand-new attractions coming to points along the route.
Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau President / CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z they will be installing Route 66 shield monuments in six communities beginning Monday.
The monuments will be 12 feet tall and 12 feet wide. Also on the horizon is the construction of a Route 66 Interpretative Visitor Center in Edwardsville at an old gas station, the reopening the historic Cannonball Jail in Carlinville, and Mother Road monuments in several other communities. Route 66 will celebrate its centennial birthday in 2026.
Route 66 projects include:
• The West End Service Station, 620 St. Louis St., Edwardsville, retrofitted in to a new interpretative and educational museum and Route 66 Visitor Center. The building was once a service station along Edwardsville’s portion of Route 66 and serving as a stop for travelers to re-fuel and make small purchases. When Route 66 bypassed Edwardsville in 1965, the building was transformed into a dental office until it was sold to the Illinois Department of Transportation in 2021.
• Development of a Mural Trail to create 12 postcard-style, matching murals that highlight Route 66 facts. These would be placed in 12 southwestern Illinois communities including Virden, Girard, Gillespie, Carlinville, Litchfield, Staunton, Hamel, Edwardsville, Collinsville, Livingston, Granite City and East St. Louis.
• “Six on 66” Monuments. These monument attractions will be unique metal structures clearly visible on Route 66 and designed to draw visitors into the communities. The monuments will serve as a photography waypoint in each town and will be a beacon for instate social media sharing. Monuments would be placed in Carlinville, Litchfield, Edwardsville, Collinsville, Granite City and Hamel.
• Historic Macoupin County “Cannonball Jail”. Grant funds would be used to complete structural updates and parking lot repairs needed to reopen the historic jail to Route 66 visitors. The jail, located across from the famed “Million Dollar Courthouse”, was constructed after the American Civil War with surplus cannonballs placed between stones to make prisoner escape impossible.