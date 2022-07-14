Illinois Route 109 between Godfrey and Jerseyville is about to get an entire repave. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation will start the project to lay new asphalt on an 8-mile stretch of road between US 67 and IL 3. But unlike two previous projects this summer, traffic will still be able to get through.
Two-way traffic will be maintained through the use of flaggers. But IDOT Engineer John Adcock tells The Big Z you may still want to find an alternate route.
Adcock says that while the project is officially expected to wrap up by October, he hopes to have it done by mid-September.