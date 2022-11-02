The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club will welcome the Glendale Riders back to play for their annual Benefit Concert later this month. The band will be performing a traditional classic country concert along with a salute to military veterans at the 10th annual benefit concert November 19 at Lewis & Clark Community College.
Proceeds of the concert will benefit the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Clubs scholarship fund. This fund awards $9,000 dollars in scholarships annually. In a previous interview, Glendale Riders member Steve Schwegel told The Big Z the concert will focus on classic country.
There will be an emphasis on the music of George Strait this year. The concert will take place at the Ann Whitney Olin Theater in the Hatheway Cultural Center at 7pm on November 19. Tickets are $20. You can get tickets from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club members, Norton-Rain Insurance on State Street in Alton, Karen Wilson State Farm Insurance on Tolle Lane in Godfrey, Big Z Media on Market Street in Alton, Scheffel Boyle on State Street in Alton, and Alton Physical Therapy on Clawson Street in Alton.