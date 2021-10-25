The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club will welcome the Glendale Riders back to play for their annual Benefit Concert in a few weeks.
The band will be performing a traditional classic country concert, along with a salute to military veterans, at the eighth annual concert on Friday, Nov. 12.
Proceeds will benefit the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club's scholarship fund. Club President Steve Schwartz said this fund awards $9,000 in scholarships annually.
The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at the Ann Whitney Olin Theater in the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College. Tickets are $20, and on sale now. You can get tickets from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club members, Norton-Rain Insurance on State Street in Alton, Karen Wilson State Farm Insurance on Tolle Lane in Godfrey, The Big Z Media studios on Market Street in Alton, Scheffel Boyle on State Street in Alton, and Alton Physical Therapy on Clawson Street in Alton.