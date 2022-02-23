The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club is getting ready up for its 36th annual Chili Chowdown in about a week. On March 7th at the Main Street United Methodist Church in Upper Alton, the club will offer all-you-can-eat chili, a beverage and desert for $9. The event is one of the top fundraisers for local projects, including the annual scholarship given to the Student of the Year.
Event Chairman Dennis Wilson tells The Big Z the secret chili recipe originated with the late Don Johnson, who owned DJ’s Bar & Grill in Upper Alton.
Tickets for the annual Chili Chowdown are available from any member of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club and will also be sold at the door. There's also a 50/50 raffle during the event. Dinner will be served from 11am-1pm and again 4:30pm through 7pm, and you can eat-in or carry-out.