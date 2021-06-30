For June Niehaus, Dec. 28, 2020, marked the end of an era when her pen pal of some 82 years, Betty Jane Ott, passed away from COVID-19 complications.
Ott, 86, lived in the western New York town of Warsaw all of her life.
Niehaus, of Rosewood Heights, recalls the day when her second-grade teacher asked her to pick a name for a pen pal. She chose Betty, starting a mail correspondence spanning hundreds of letters and photographs.
“Betty and I corresponded from then on,” Niehaus said. “We exchanged letters forever and Christmas and birthday gifts.”
She opened Ott’s final Christmas gift to her, a sweater coat, only three days before Ott died.
They were similar in many ways. They married their husbands in 1953 and, at different junctures in their lives, lived on farms. Their husbands even had similar interests.
“When we got married, she lived on a farm and I lived in town,” Niehaus said. “We just kind of exchanged places."
Niehaus traveled to New York to meet Betty for the first time in 1951, and she and her husband visited often over the years, usually in October.
“They never got snow in October except when I came,” Niehaus said. “It was very pretty.”
They surprised each other by attending their 50th wedding anniversary celebrations in 2003. Niehaus also participated in Ott’s wedding.
“I knew all of her children and she knew all of mine,” Niehaus said. “She was kind of like a sister to me.”
Though their correspondence slowed over the years, they never stopped writing. Texting and emailing didn’t seem quite the same. Even in this digital era, Niehaus prefers writing letters to her grandchildren.
“They say, 'Oh, it's so great to get a letter that's written,'" she said. "Her and I were certainly old school."