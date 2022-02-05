Here’s some tips as we close in on Valentine’s Day, so you don't fall for online romance scams. Whether you are searching for a partner at a dating site, or are contacted randomly through the various messaging services, you need to keep your guard up for some warning signs according to an investigator with the Better Business Bureau.
Scammers often use these scams to steal large sums of money from their victims. Even if targets realize they have been victims of a scam, BBB Investigator Don O'Brien tells The Big Z the fraud may continue with a new scam pretending to help them get their money back, or the tried-and-true blackmail angle.
The spread of online dating sites and apps has made this fraud even easier to commit. Because most people do not file complaints about romance scams with BBB or law enforcement, the number of victims may never be known.