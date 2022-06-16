The Upper Alton Association, a group that supports improvements to the Upper Alton area, is announcing its 12th annual "Rockin With Robert" summer concert series. The concerts are free, and will be held on the third Tuesday of the month through August, from 7 to 8pm at the Robert Wadlow Statue located on the SIUE Dental School Campus at 2800 College Ave.
The first concert on June 21st will feature Flip the Frog. Jamie Ruyle, President of the association tells The Big Z there is a relaxed atmosphere at the concerts.
She says there is ample parking close by.
Ralph Butler and GiGi Darr will play July 19th and the Hill Williams Band wraps up the series on August 16th. Concert goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket.