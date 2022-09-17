A music festival to raise awareness about an issue and shine a light on a local organization helping people takes place later this evening at Bethalto’s Central Park. Rockin' for Recovery is a free event presented by Amare and sponsored by Bickle Electric to honor National Recovery Month. This year it features the music of Anthology: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band.
The Shaun & Mike Duo and local band the Hideous Gentlemen will open the show. Amare Executive Director Ty Bechel tells the Big Z this event is truly a celebration of many groups and sponsors coming together, and to show those who are struggling that there is hope:
The event runs from 4-10pm. There will be food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, resource and organization booths, and vendor booths. Sponsors for this year’s event are: Bickle Electric Contracting Co., River’s Edge Entertainment, Riverbend Family Ministries, Laboratory, Growth, & Development, Centerstone, Logo It, SHC Foundation, My Mix 94.3 FM, Take Action Coalition, and Metro-East Recovery Council. VIP tickets are $10 and can be purchased here: https://tinyurl.com/rockin-for-recovery-2022
