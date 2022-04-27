A restoration project in the Mississippi River has been ongoing for about five months now. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in the process of creating a more hospitable area for native species in the area near Piasa Harbor, and you can see some miniature islands starting to take shape as tons of rock are being put in the river.
Project Manager Brian Markert tells The Big Z engineering for the next phase of the project is wrapping up.
The rings are designed to modify flow in the area. The contractor is expected to finish placing rock this spring. Markert says this is expected to take at least a few years to finish, dependent upon river condition and funding sources. This is a project that is being funded 100% at the federal level. You can listen to the full interview with Markert here: