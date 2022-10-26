soccer mini-pitch.jpeg

A local group celebrated the creation of a soccer training area at Alton’s Rock Spring Park over the weekend. Student Athletes Leading Tomorrow is an Alton-based group that was behind the effort to create a mini-pitch. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday afternoon to officially open it to the public.

Alton Park and Recreation Director Mike Haynes

He says this version of the game plays much like indoor soccer. The U.S. Soccer Foundation has pledged to build 1,000 new soccer play spaces and engage 1 million children annually in high-quality soccer programs that incorporate health and wellness by 2026.