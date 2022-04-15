A section of roadway in Monroe County was dedicated Thursday for a fallen Illinois State Police Trooper. A portion of Illinois Route 3 from Kaskaskia Road to GG Road in Waterloo will now be known as the Trooper Nicholas J. Hopkins Memorial Highway in honor of the fallen Trooper.
Hopkins and other ISP Troopers were executing a search warrant at a residence in East St. Louis on August 23, 2019, when Trooper Hopkins was struck by gunfire. Trooper Hopkins lost his life as a result of his injuries. Hopkins was 33-years-old and a 10-year veteran of the Illinois State Police. Trooper Hopkins’ family and friends joined ISP for a dedication ceremony at Life Community Church unveiling one sign followed by a procession to the sign posted along Illinois Route 3.