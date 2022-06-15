What is believed to be a road rage incident had the Clark Bridge closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon. According to information provided by the Alton Police Department, they received a report of gunshots and subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge just before 2pm. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the bridge in Missouri.
The driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a St. Louis area hospital. Evidence of gunshots being fired was located on the Illinois side of the Clark Bridge. This appears to be an isolated incident.