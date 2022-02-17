Local road crews are getting ready for the potential of another hit of winter weather today (Thursday). While not expected to be as impactful as the storm earlier this month, experts are watching the timing of the storm in case it makes for tricky travel.
IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe tells The Big Z he will be keeping an eye out for the transition from the heavy rain to the frozen precipitation.
Monroe thanks the motoring public for not crowding the plow a couple of weeks ago, noting it was a relatively incident-free event. Madison County Engineer Adam Walden tells The Big Z he thinks impacts will be minimal, even during the afternoon drive.
