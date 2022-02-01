The National Weather Service is predicting a major winter storm to roll through the central United States, starting as rain later today (Tuesday) and ending with several inches of snow once it wraps up late Thursday or early Friday. The forecast is making it tricky for road crews to get a head start on pre-treating the roads, as Madison County Engineer Adam Walden tells The Big Z.
He says it might be a good day for you to stay home.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z he plans to keep the trucks on the roads as long as necessary.
Both men ask that you stay off of the roads during the storm if you don’t have to travel and give the plows plenty of room to maneuver if you do. You can keep up with conditions on state highways by clicking here: www.gettingaroundillinois.com