Drivers are being urged to use caution as they head out the door or driveway over the next couple of days. This is the first shot of snow to impact the Riverbend this winter. Area road crews are ready to go, according to those in charge.
IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe tells The Big Z they will be keeping an eye out for changing weather conditions.
Godfrey Director of Maintenance Jim Lewis tells The Big Z how they approach the storm will vary depending upon how much snow falls.
You are reminded that overpasses, bridges, and entrance or exit ramps may be slick, so you should slow down and proceed with caution. You can keep up with changing road conditions on Illinois highways at https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/