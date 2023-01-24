Local road crews are getting ready for the potential of another hit of winter weather this evening and into Wednesday. While expected to be storm without ice, experts are watching the timing of the storm in case it makes travel a challenge.
IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe tells The Big Z this storm is different than the ones we’ve had so far this winter.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z he will be watching closely how the storm develops as it draws near.
You can keep up with conditions on state highways at www.gettingaroundillinois.com