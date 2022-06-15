The head of the local tourism bureau sees the cruise ship industry as a growing player in the local tourism picture. American Cruise Lines and American Queen Voyages are already gearing up for stops in the city later this year, and it looks like Viking Cruises will be a player in the region as well.
And the increased cruise ship interest in Alton may lead to a re imagined docking facility on the Alton Riverfront according to Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. He tells The Big Z the newly-created Alton Riverfront Commission will meet later this month and one order of business may be discussion on how to spend a portion of the $10 million in grant money announced earlier this year.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers owns the wall separating the river from the park. Jobe says his office is working closely with the three cruise ship companies, elected officials from the city and in Washington, D.C., and the Corps. He says we should see a lot of activity on the riverfront in the next year to 18 months.