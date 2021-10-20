Here are the trick or treating hours for the Riverbend for 2021. Be safe and have fun!
*Alton - Oct. 30-31 6-8pm
*Bethalto - Oct. 30-31 6-9pm
*Brighton - Oct. 30 6-9pm
*East Alton - Oct. 30-31 6-8pm
*Edwardsville – Oct. 30-31 12-9pm
*Godfrey - Oct. 30-31 6-8pm
*Grafton - Oct. 31 6-8pm
*Hartford - Oct. 30-31 6-8pm
*Jerseyville - Oct. 31 5-9pm
*Roxana - Oct. 31 6-8pm
*South Roxana – Oct. 30-31 6-9pm
*Wood River - Oct. 30-31 6-8pm
Most communities restrict trick-or-treaters to age 13 or younger and remind to go only to homes where the porch light is turned on. Adults are encouraged to escort their children while trick or treating. For additional questions, contact your local village or city clerk's office.