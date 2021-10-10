Godfrey residents could see savings from electric rate change

Legislation introduced by state Rep. Brandon Phelps, D-Harrisburg, would extend the date by which smart grid formula rates are to expire from 2017 to 2019. The bill is a major priority of Ameren Illinois, the electric utility for most of downstate Illinois.

YouthBuild students from Lewis and Clark Community College are playing a part in making homes more energy-efficient and comfortable for senior citizens, while costing less. The Smart Home Blitz campaign lasts through the end of November.

The college’s director of adult education, Sabrina Davis, explained who partnered up to make the campaign happen.

Davis - Installations.mp3

Riverbend seniors interested in having their homes equipped with energy-saving items such as Google Home minis, smart thermostats, and smart plugs, should contact Senior Services Plus. The number is (618) 465-3298, ext. 118.

  

