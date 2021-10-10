YouthBuild students from Lewis and Clark Community College are playing a part in making homes more energy-efficient and comfortable for senior citizens, while costing less. The Smart Home Blitz campaign lasts through the end of November.
The college’s director of adult education, Sabrina Davis, explained who partnered up to make the campaign happen.
Riverbend seniors interested in having their homes equipped with energy-saving items such as Google Home minis, smart thermostats, and smart plugs, should contact Senior Services Plus. The number is (618) 465-3298, ext. 118.