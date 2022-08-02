The scope of the damage left behind from last week’s flash flooding is revealing itself at Riverbend Family Ministries. Their new building on Ferguson Avenue in downtown Wood River was inundated when the sewer backed up last Tuesday morning, damaging much of the area from which they serve clients.
But their work continues with clients, just off-site at the moment. Executive Director Tammy Iskarous tells The Big Z there is a lot of work to do, including the moving of furniture and the ripping up of the carpet.
She says they do have flood insurance, but it won’t cover anywhere near the amount damaged in the flood. They are having to dip into the money they had set aside for Phase 2 of the construction to cover repairs. You can hear the full interview with Iskarous here:
If you would like to donate to Riverbend Family Ministries you can call 618-251-9790, or through the links below:
www.RiverbendFamilyMinistries.com