There’s about a 36-hour wait for barges locking through the Mel Price Locks and Dam in Alton. Repairs are being made to the longer of the two chambers. The 1200 foot chamber suffered damage that needs to be fixed, so that leaves only the 600 foot chamber in service.
And that, according to USACE Operations Manager Andy Schimpf, is why the chamber is expected to be out of service until around April 1.
He says there is a Phase 2 that is planned for next year that will include the installation of the new gate with some of the modifications that are being made now.