The Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative has partnered with Ducks Unlimited to create what they think may be a solution to some of the flooding problems encountered in recent years in this area. The Two-Rivers Project with Ducks Unlimited will work to create natural flood storage at within the confluence area of the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers reducing vulnerability for both Illinois and Missouri cities that sustained significant damage during the 2016 and 2019 floods.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow says the flood of 2019 created a unique challenge.
Ducks Unlimited Chief Biologist Michael Sertle says he is hopeful the work will help cure some of the flooding issues in places like Grafton.
The dirt is moving on the project to give the Mississippi and the Illinois rivers a natural area to flood before encroaching on the downtown centers of Grafton, Alton, West Alton, and others. From a tourism perspective, Morrow says flooding devastates the town’s main industry.