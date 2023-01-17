While June 1 may seem far away, it’s actually right around the corner for baseball players planning to spend their season playing for the Alton River Dragons. A few more host families are being sought, and all you have to do is provide a bed and access to a kitchen.
The General Manager of the team stresses you only need to provide access – the players are expected to buy and prepare their own meals. Dallas Martz tells The Big Z host families often create relationships that last a lifetime.
If you would like to be a host family, you can contact the team at http://pointstreaksites.com/view/riverdragons/host-family-program