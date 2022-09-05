The 8th annual Ride for Wishes will roll through the region on Saturday September 17. It’s a fundraiser for Make A Wish of Southern Illinois and while many motorcycles are expected, the ride is open to any and all vehicles. Proceeds will help make wishes come true for children dealing with life threatening illnesses.
Alexis Nolan is a past Make A Wish kid and now works for the organization and tells the Big Z the young people they have don’t all have to be facing a terminal illness:
The 60-mile ride begins at noon at Ted’s Motorcycle World and ends at Alton Sports Tap. The cost is $25 for riders and $20 for passengers which will get you a t-shirt, lunch and more.
To sign up, go to the link at https://www.facebook.com/RideForWishesSouthernIllinois/