The SIU School of Dental Medicine’s Advanced Care Clinic on the Alton campus is one step closer to serving the community. The $11.5 million facility was the site of a Monday ribbon cutting. It will provide both clinical education and patient care beginning this fall.
Bruce Rotter, dean of the School of Dental Medicine, said the building sits in the footprint of the unused MDL Building 283.
The new facility includes two medical operating suites that will allow dental staff and students to treat some of the state’s most vulnerable children who need oral health procedures that require general anesthesia. The clinic will offer affordable dental care for thousands of children and families who might otherwise not receive treatment.