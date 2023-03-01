RiverBend Family Ministries in Wood River is expanding its operations with the official grand opening of the second floor of their building. The organization has been serving the area for about 15 years and outgrew its first building a few years ago.
RiverBend Family Ministries Executive Director Tammy Iskarous tells The Big Z they have been operating in the lower level of their current building since November of 2021, but have added three new non-profits over the past year.
The Grand Opening on April 14 includes a ribbon cutting at noon. Light lunch and tours will be available between 11am – 1pm, and invitations will be going out soon, according to Iskarous.
RFM: 618-251-9790