The damage from late July’s flash flooding at Riverbend Family Ministries has been cleaned up, and the offices reopened on Monday. It’s been a two-month process of cleaning and repairing the damage. The flooding damage covered 12 offices, kitchen, staff break area, all three bathrooms, and a conference room.
RFM Executive Director Tammy Iskarous tells The Big Z it’s wonderful to have all of their services back under one roof.
The agency had to pull money from their fund intended to expand services to clean up the damage. You can hear the full interview with Iskarous here: