RiverBend Family Ministries in Wood River held an official ribbon cutting on Friday, celebrating its new location and expansion of services. The group moved into its current home on East Ferguson Avenue in the fall of 2021 operating on the lower level. Just a few weeks ago, RFM completed the expansion into the main level.
Friday was also a celebration of all groups finally working in their own spaces in the building. Last August, RFM was hit with flash flooding, resulting in extensive damage to the flooring and drywall and the need to basically start over with remodeling. RiverBend Family Ministries Executive Director Tammy Iskarous tells The Big Z the celebration could not have happened without the community:
RFM began operations in August of 2007 and currently houses 10 non-profits including Refuge, Amare, CASA, and Pathways Counseling.
For more information go to https://riverbendfamilyministries.com/