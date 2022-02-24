Granite City Police are investigating a recent break-in at a long-time fixture in the city. The Mexican Honorary Commission was burglarized on February 16, with the culprits doing “quite a number” on the building, according to an investigator
Major Nick Novacich of the Granite City Police Department tells The Big Z the facility in the 1,800 block of Spruce Street is nearly 100 years old.
Novacich says they have remained open, “doing what they can with what they’ve got left.” If you have any information on the crime, you can call Granite City Police at 618-877-6111. A reward fund has been established, with individuals and businesses all pitching in.