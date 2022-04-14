The two former Madison County employees fired by the County Board a couple of years ago have requested a review of the county’s electoral board proceedings late last month. A third hearing was scheduled after objections were raised on whether two initial hearings violated the Open Meetings Act. The review request targets those two meetings.
Former Madison County Administrator Doug Hulme, along with former Madison County IT Director Rob Dorman, filed the request with the Illinois Attorney General’s office. Hulme is running for the Republican nomination for Treasurer against incumbent Chris Slusser. The AG has agreed to look into the meetings in question, something that some legal experts say is par for the course when questions are posed as to the legality of various government procedures. The legality of the final hearing is not being questioned. The electoral board is made up of Representatives from the offices of the County Clerk, State’s Attorney and Circuit Clerk.