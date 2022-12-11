Madison County Sheriff's Department Badge.jpg

While the numbers of people getting into law enforcement is not what it once was, the recently-retired Madison County Sheriff says it is still an honorable profession to get into. Lakin, who retired at the end of November, tells The Big Z he would like to see more young people give the career path serious consideration.

Lakin - Low Numbers.mp3

Lakin says he has seen the numbers fall off significantly over the last several years. He notes that there was a time when they would give an entry-level test and see 50 or 60 names on the list. Now, he says it’s not uncommon to see a list with only a dozen or so on it.