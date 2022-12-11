While the numbers of people getting into law enforcement is not what it once was, the recently-retired Madison County Sheriff says it is still an honorable profession to get into. Lakin, who retired at the end of November, tells The Big Z he would like to see more young people give the career path serious consideration.
Lakin says he has seen the numbers fall off significantly over the last several years. He notes that there was a time when they would give an entry-level test and see 50 or 60 names on the list. Now, he says it’s not uncommon to see a list with only a dozen or so on it.