Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill in Edwardsville will donate 100 percent of its sales today (Thursday) to the family of fallen Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins.
Timmins was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon after allegedly being shot and killed by a Highland man last week while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
According to the restaurant owner Harry Parker, the sales made from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. will go to the family, and they are asking for a large turnout either dine in or carry-out. Alcohol sales are excluded from proceeds. Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill's is located at 215 Harvard Drive in Edwardsville just off Troy Road.