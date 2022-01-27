A program run by The American Legion that makes phone calls and offers assistance to veterans has support from the Illinois House Veterans' Affairs Committee.
The committee Tuesday approved House Joint Resolution 60 which urges members of the U.S. House of Representatives to make the Buddy Check program, a federal program. Buddy Check is a program organizes phone calls and offers assistance to veterans.
The American Legion's Buddy Check program was originated in 2019 and has been used throughout the country to help veterans get groceries, medication, transportation, and fulfill other needs.
State Rep. Daniel Swanson, R-Alpha, thanked the American Legion and offered his support for the bill.
"I appreciate what the legion does for our veterans and I too have been a very outspoken proponent," Swanson said. "I do believe this sends a strong message that we do care about our veterans."
Swanson encouraged the public to look into the program and explained how much a phone call could help a veteran who may be dealing with suicidal thoughts.
"I encourage people to reach out," Swanson said. "I have several on my calling list that I call regularly just to check on. I think it's a way to save veterans from suicide."
The resolution passed through the House committee unanimously and has been recommended for adoption.
For more information on the Buddy Check program or other veteran assistance, visit the American Legion website at legion.org/buddycheck.