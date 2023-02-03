An investigation is underway into the cause of a death of a woman living with dementia who apparently walked away from an assisted living facility in the middle of the night. Police in Troy, Illinois, found the body of 77 year old Kathleen Kinkel not far from the Aspen Creek facility around 8:15am on Tuesday after she left the building around 2am.
According to KTVI, Troy Police say there were no signs of foul play and the Madison County Coroner’s Office did not list a cause of death saying additional testing will take place to make that decision. Officials with Aspen Creek have not yet commented on the case saying they are also investigating the incident.