No one wants ants at a picnic but ants can be “amazingly useful” in agricultural fields and in backyard gardens.
A new meta-analysis, published in the Proceedings of Royal Society B, examined 52 studies on 17 different crops and found that ants are better than pesticides in limiting pesty insects.
Scientist Scott Clem specialized in conservation biological control using beneficial insects in the graduate program at the University of Illinois.
“I don’t find it too surprising that this new research found that ants contribute such large benefits as biological control agents,” Clem told Illinois Radio Network. “Ants are quite good at eating the pests that attack crops.”
In many ecosystems, ants are the dominant predator, Clem said.
“They are highly omnivorous. They feed on a lot of different things – including pest insects,” he said.
There are more than 14,000 species of ants in the world. Ants are quite good at living in degraded environments and adapting to new environments.
“Farmers can help them contribute their services by reducing the amount of insecticides they use and by providing some kind of habitat for them,” Clem said.
Clem would like to see more farmers use untended field borders and prairie habitat around their fields and across their fields to attract more ants and other beneficial insects. For the past 20 years, the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP), a national program supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has been paying farmers to enhance their landscapes. CREP provides incentives for farmers who create field borders for soil and water conservation and erosion control.
Fields and field borders are set aside to provide habitat for birds, fish, wildlife, beneficial insects and pollinators.
“Farmers should certainly consider maintaining field borders around their crops,” Clem said.
Field borders should be at least 5 to 10 feet wide.
“The bigger the better," Clem said.
In Illinois, tall natural prairie grasses make really good field borders, he said. For some field borders, farmers don’t necessarily have to plant anything.
“A farmer can leave the ground fallow and let what’s there grow,” Clem said. Grasses, wildflowers and forbs that do not need maintenance will fill the space, he said. Field borders are similar to hedgerows, but hedgerows typically utilize bigger plants, such as trees and shrubs, he said.
In a backyard, ants have a natural role in the food chain, Clem said. Relying on them for pest control can be complicated though. Some ants create little aphid farms because one of their favorite foods is aphid “honeydew,” a sugary substance that aphids produce.
Backyard gardeners can use a garden hose to blast the aphids off the plants with water.
“As this new research shows, ants have a net benefit for a garden,” Clem said. “They are great at controlling caterpillars and other chewing insects.”
To encourage ants in a yard, don’t be a perfectionist about raking up every single fall leaf, Clem said. Ants, pollinators, butterflies and fireflies all use leaf debris and brush piles for overwintering, he said.