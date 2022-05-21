Republicans in Madison County will rally today (Saturday) in Edwardsville. A number of the candidates for Illinois governor are expected to attend the event this afternoon hosted by the Madison County Republican Central Committee, along with a handful of local candidates. The event is scheduled for 2-4pm at the American Legion on Highway 157 in Edwardsville.
Illinois Republican governor candidates Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Max Solomon, and Jesse Sullivan are expected to join more than 25 candidates for state and local offices. Joe Hackler and Jennifer Korte, both vying for Illinois’ 112th State Representative seat are planning to attend, along with Jeff Connor and Jeff Larner, both seeking the Madison County Sheriff’s office. All candidates appearing on Madison County Republican primary ballots were invited to attend.