While the constitutionality of the state’s new judicial subcircuit law has been debated for months, the first election with those races on the ballot has been completed. Three races were on the ballot in Madison County.
(To fill the vacancy of the Hon. David W. Dugan)
John Barry Julian (D) 49.24%
Christopher P. Threlkeld (R) 50.76%
(To fill the vacancy of the Hon. William A. Mudge)
Ryan Jumper (D) 48%
Tim Berkley (R) 52%
(To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Richard L. Tognarelli)
Ebony Huddleston (D) 44%
Amy Sholar (R) 56%