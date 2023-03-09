An Illinois lawmaker has filed several bills in a legislative package aimed at improving public safety and reducing crime throughout the state.
House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, said the initiative will address public safety by focusing on the rising fentanyl epidemic, gun violence, and the systemic issues of the SAFE-T Act.
One measure allows pharmacists to sell fentanyl test strips over the counter so the public can test for the presence of fentanyl.
“This is unfortunately part of our society now and we need to give them some tools to save their lives,” said McCombie to The Center Square.
Another measure elevates the criminal charges against a person knowingly and unlawfully selling any scheduled drug containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
McCombie has been a vocal critic of the criminal justice package SAFE-T Act. McCombie’s legislation, HB3209, is an initiative to protect victims of crime.
“We have seen victims’ rights be sidelined through the SAFE-T Act and it’s something that needs to be rectified if we are truly going to make our neighborhoods safer; it means we stop empowering criminals,” she said.
Another bill allows qualified retired law enforcement officers to receive school resource officer training from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board, so they can be employed at schools.
“This package of bills is about making our neighborhoods safer, and looking at how we can best do that by addressing the underlying issues like the opioid epidemic, gun violence, and the ongoing implications of the faulted SAFE-T Act,” said McCombie.