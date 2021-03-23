Precinct committeemen of the Madison County Republican Party have passed a resolution for a “significant reduction” in the size of the County Board.
Elected Republican precinct committeemen Lee Wathan of Collinsville pushed the passage of the resolution before Monday’s county party meeting.
“The Madison County board has 29 paid county board members, which is the maximum allowed by Illinois law,” Wathan said. “Every 10 years the County Board has to decide the size of the County Board, and most counties our size have around 20 board members. If we were to reduce the board by a third, we would save taxpayers around $1.5 million in board salaries, and still have enough members to represent our interests.”
Madison and St. Clair counties are alone among the 102 Illinois counties in that they have 29 board members. Almost all Illinois counties have far fewer. Cook County has 18 board members.
Reaction to the reduction resolution among sitting Republican County Board members was mixed.
County Board Member Mick Madison (Bethalto) said 29 board members were needed because of the County Board's workload and he opposed the resolution’s passage, but did not vote.
County Board Member Mike Babcock (Wood River) voted for the resolution, while Erica Conway-Harriss (Glen Carbon) and Chris Guy (Collinsville) abstained.