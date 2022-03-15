A political newcomer has thrown her hat into the ring, hoping to unseat an incumbent state representative from the 112th District this fall. Jennifer Korte of Edwardsville announced her campaign for the seat currently held by Katie Stuart on Monday, just moments after filing her nominating petitions in Springfield.
Korte tells The Big Z why she decided to run.
She tells The Big Z she’s been thinking about a run for office for more than a year.
Korte has a bachelor’s degree in social work from SIUE and a master’s degree in social work from St. Louis University. She says Her experience as a social worker at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, along with her extensive volunteer experiences have provided her with leadership skills, integrity, and critical problem-solving skills. The 112th contains parts of Edwardsville, Maryville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Venice, Caseyville, Fairview Heights, and O’Fallon.