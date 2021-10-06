Law enforcement leaders gathered Wednesday at the Wood River Police Department for a roundtable discussion hosted by state legislators.
The meeting, organized by House Republican Leader Rep. Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs), focused on changes to policing under House Bill 3653, which Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Feb. 22, 2021. Durkin said the law will make it harder for police and prosecutors to do their jobs. He plans to meet with law enforcement officials throughout the state to get input about how to proceed while the law is in place, and says his first priority is to repeal it if Republicans gain control of the General Assembly.
The law, known as the SAFE-T Act, requires a host of changes to the criminal justice system, including eliminating cash bail, limiting use of force, increasing officer training requirements, allowing anonymous misconduct complaints and requiring body cameras. The General Assembly passed the law in January, after months of civil unrest and demonstrations related to the killing of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.
Republicans are developing their own legislation, Reimagine Illinois, and State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) says it’s important to get law enforcement’s input.
Police chiefs told the legislators recruitment and retention of officers has become difficult because of anti-police sentiment. Every police chief in Madison County, regardless of political affiliation, opposed the legislation.
House Bill 3443, signed into law June 25, 2021, pushes back the deadlines for some of the SAFE-T Act’s provisions. In a press release, SAFE-T Act proponent state Sen. Elgie Sims (D-Chicago), said the changes were based on input from law enforcement.
"I remain committed to transforming the criminal justice system in Illinois in such a way that will uplift our communities while supporting our law enforcement,” Sims said in the press release.