As former House Speaker Michael Madigan awaits trial on corruption charges, Republicans say he still has a major influence on the day-to-day workings of Illinois politics.
Madigan was indicted on federal corruption charges including bribery, racketeering, and attempted extortion for allegedly using his official position to corruptly solicit and receive personal financial rewards for himself and his associates.
During a Thursday press conference, State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, said the Madigan machine is alive and well.
“When you look at where people are getting their funding, it's the same old special interest groups, it's the same old demands. What we hope is that the people of Illinois don’t want the same old outcome,” said Mazzochi.
Jack Vrett said his opponent in the 53rd District State Rep. Mark Walker wasn’t just failing to address reform on corruption, but was failing on taxes and safety as well.
“We need fresh new leadership, a new generation to represent the key priorities of families and reign in irresponsible spending,” said Vrett.
A request for comment from Walker’s campaign went unanswered.
Less than 12 hours after the press conference, Madigan was slapped with another charge. A federal grand jury has charged Madigan with corruptly arranging payments to be made to a political ally as part of an alleged conspiracy involving Illinois Bell Telephone Company, which does business as AT&T Illinois.
AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine for trying to sway Madigan by thousands of dollars to a Madigan ally as key legislation moved through Springfield. Federal prosecutors have also indicted Paul La Schiazza, the former president of AT&T, on several charges related to the case.
“The web of Democratic corruption knows no bounds and will continue until we elect candidates committed to making the necessary changes to clean up Springfield,” said State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, in a statement. “Even as investigations, indictments, and arrests ravage the capitol, Democrats’ only solution was so terrible it caused the Legislative Inspector General to resign.”
According to a report from the University of Illinois-Chicago, Illinois is the third most corrupt state in the country.