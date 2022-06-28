Republican Jennifer Korte will move on to the General Election in November to face incumbent Democrat Katie Stuart of Edwardsville in the contest to represent the 112th District in the Illinois House of Representatives. Korte beat Granite City’s Joe Hackler 68% - 32%.
Korte has a bachelor’s degree in social work from SIUE and a master’s degree in social work from St. Louis University. She says her experience as a social worker at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, along with her volunteer experiences have provided her with leadership skills, integrity, and critical problem-solving skills. The 112th contains parts of Edwardsville, Maryville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Venice, Caseyville, Fairview Heights, and O’Fallon.