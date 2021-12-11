There will be a contested race for Madison County Clerk in the next election. Democrat Debbie Ming-Mendoza announced earlier this year she will seek a third term in office in 2022. Unless another Republican announces a run, she will see a challenge from political newcomer Linda Andreas of Maryville.
Andreas announced her candidacy on Friday. She tells The Big Z what she believes makes her a good fit for the office.
Mendoza has been Clerk since being appointed to the office in 2012. Next year’s Primary election is June 28, later than normal due to the Census delays. The General Election will be held November 8.