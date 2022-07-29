Republic Services has purchased Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste Systems of Alton. The sale was made official on Friday. Republic says there are no plans to raise rates and current pick up would remain the same. Any change in dates or times of trash pick-up would be announced ahead of time.
Sanders had been in business since 1936 serving Alton and southwestern Illinois and Republic says the office at 2421 State Street in Alton will remain open. The news release says the same dedicated local professionals will remain in place at this time and current customers can continue to make payments as they have in the past while commercial and roll-off customers will be notified by a Republic Services representative soon regarding that level of service.
To read the full notice, go here Sanders Waste Systems | Republic Services