Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has again received national recognition via the Military Times’ Best for Vets: Colleges ranking. The recognition highlights the University’s commitment to connect the military and civilian world through its Office of Military and Veteran Services.
In 2021, Military and Veteran Services opened the Military and Veteran Resource Center (MAVRC) in the Morris University Center on the Edwardsville campus. The MAVRC is a space where military-connected students can congregate, receive information on benefits and resources, and study. Additionally, in 2020, Military and Veteran Services developed its Green Zone program, a military culture awareness training module for faculty and staff. It launched in spring 2021 with nearly 40 faculty and staff participants. In support of the University’s value of inclusion, Military and Veteran Services created “From Uniform to University,” a panel discussion series highlighting diverse identities and issues within military service.